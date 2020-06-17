CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

Posted 1 hour ago

Riot police stand on guard outside the state house during...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


After protest and civil unrest continue around the state of Ohio due to the Black Lives Matter movement, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the beginning stages of police reform in the state.

DeWine has put together several points that he thinks will bring improvement and reform to our police statewide.  But these changes do not go into effect right away.  They have to be passed into law by legislation.  See a breakdown of what Governor DeWine would like to see changed including officers being licensed and further training.

TRENDING STORY: A Black Lives Matter Event in Ohio Overrun by Armed Opposers

TRENDING STORY:  See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

2. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

3. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

4. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

5. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

6. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

7. Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Ohio Law Enforcement Reform

8. See the full announcement here

Ohio leaders announce police reform efforts

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are announcing new efforts in Ohio for law enforcement reform.https://bit.ly/3fBSqae

Posted by WSYX ABC 6 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close