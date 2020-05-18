CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Oop! The Viral #PurseChallenge Makes You Wanna Slap Your Man! [VIDEO]

Posted May 18, 2020

Mother’s Day Designer Purse Giveaway!

Source: Marketing / wdmk


The TikTok app has definitely taken over during this quarantine time. From dance challenges, movie scene reenactments, and now this new trend, being referred to as the “Purse Challenge”. An ordinary task of grabbing your purse from the back seat of your car has gone viral.

LISTEN LIVE

It’s not uncommon for men, children, friends, and/or family members to be a victim of a side swipe by a big ol’ purse but when it’s done on purpose and filmed, it’s absolutely hilarious. Below are a few clips of men being knocked out by purses, boxes, printers, and babies while minding their own business in the car.

RELATED: TikTok Pledging $250 Million For COVID-19 Efforts

RELATED: Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout Videos On TikTok

RELATED: Quarantine Boredom Has Inspired Crazy TikTok #NakedChallenge

Oop! The Viral #PurseChallenge Makes You Wanna Slap Your Man! [VIDEO]  was originally published on kysdc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close