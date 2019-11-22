CLOSE
Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife Princess Love On Instagram, Twitter Says “Wait A Minute”

Posted 12 hours ago

Ray J Is Getting Dragged For Blocking Princess Love On Instagram

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty


Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage isn’t looking so good at the moment. The 38-year-old singer/reality star blocked his pregnant wife on Instagram after she publicly put him on blast for leaving her and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas.

In a since-deleted post, Princess shared a screenshot of her being denied access to her “husband’s” IG account with the caption saying Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself 😂😂😂. This is so funny to me.” You already know the folks at The Shaderoom were all over it and caught it because nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet anymore.

Love also hinted that her 3-year marriage to the RayCon Global owner could possibly be done when she responded to a follower’s comment saying, “My future husband would never,” and she replied, “Mine either, sis.”

If you need any further proof she might be over Ray J, a quick scroll through Love’s Instagram page you will notice it has been scrubbed clean of any existence of the “One Wish” singer. As you can imagine, Twitter users are also dragging Brandy’s brother for treating leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and daughter in Vegas. You can peep all the well deserved darts thrown his way in the gallery below.

Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty

Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife Princess Love On Instagram, Twitter Says “Wait A Minute”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

