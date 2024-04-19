Listen Live
Shaq & Charles Barkley Roast Kendrick Perkins For Claiming They Don’t Watch NBA Games

Published on April 19, 2024

Even years after retiring from the league, NBA players can still beef.

ESPN and TNT have always competed to host NBA games and network pundits, but a recent comment has them verbally at each other’s throats.

It started when ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins appeared on The Michael Kay Show Monday and took aim at Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, brushing off the New York Knicks’ playoff hopes, saying they only watch games when TNT is covering them.

“It’s obvious they don’t watch basketball,” Perkins said on the Michael Kay Show. “I’m serious. They can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks is when they’re covering the Knicks on their game nights.”

Those were the words that started a war, so Shaq and Chuck were quick to respond in the most chill way possible in their latest TNT broadcast.

In the wake of 14-year NBA veteran Blake Griffin‘s retirement, the TNT duo poked fun at Perkins’ athleticism while showing a video of Griffin dunking on the Boston Celtics big man.

“I watched that game,” Shaq said.

“He had like three dunks in the same game,” Barkley responded.

Kenny Smith, who wasn’t even mentioned in Perkins’ original hot take, even joined in, saying, The Knick game and this game, he had three dunks.

Shaq continued to make jokes about not watching NBA games while providing commentary while Barkley said he was “killing roaches.”

Barkley adds more fuel to the fire by taking shots at Perkins’ stats, saying, “Five points a game, you gonna call me out?” he says as they go to commercial.

See how social media is reacting to the retired NBA player beef below.

Shaq & Charles Barkley Roast Kendrick Perkins For Claiming They Don't Watch NBA Games

