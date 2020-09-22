CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

Posted September 22, 2020

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Taraji P. Henson has recently celebrated her 50th birthday and is breaking necks! The Empire actress took a trip down to Mexico to celebrate her birthday in the beautiful Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

During the celebration was a lot of bottling popping, good food, and some thirst traps! Alongside the rest of the world, we need the Coronavirus to go away so we can get our Taraji P on! Check out Taraji P. Henson birthday photos without your jaw-dropping…we challenge you.

9 Black-Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

RELATED: Ashanti Is Social Distancing &amp; Making It Look Sexy! [Photos]

RELATED: Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Get Leaked [Video]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

 

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

#bliss 🙏🏾💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🤎🤎🤎🤎 SUN KISSED

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close