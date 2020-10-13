CLOSE
The Louis Vuitton x NBA Collection Is Here

Posted 14 hours ago

LOUIS VUITTON x NBA COLLECTION

Source: Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

One of the world’s most recognized luxury brands is looking to extend their winning streak with collaborations. The house of LV is taking things to the hardwood in grand fashion.

As spotted on High Snobiety the long anticipated Louis Vuitton x NBA capsule is finally here and from the unveiling it hits on several of the sport’s touchpoints. Designed by Virgil Abloh the collection covers a wide of array of styles from business formal to cozy boy aesthetics. Their suiting sticks to the French label’s usual flash with an interesting approach to co-branding. The iconic National Basketball Association logo, the silhouette of Los Angeles great Jerry West, lives throughout the blazer and pants in the form of the traditional hounds tooth pattern.

The nod to the team travel aspect gives us some of their signature luggage and accessories an update with very thoughtful NBA placements. One standout is a Bandoulière duffle bag with a compartment for a basketball. Other noteworthy pieces include leather jackets; one in blue and a black. The Louis Vuitton x NBA capsule will be available starting November 20.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton x NBA Collection Is Here  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

