The Petty King: Drake’s “Search & Rescue” Track Features Kim Kardashian Talking About Divorcing Ye, Twitter Reacts

Linking with the opps, I did that sh-t for J Prince”

The 6 God clarified that he’s still not completely burying the hatchet with frenemy Kanye West on a newly released song called “Search & Rescue.”

There were no direct disses to the Chicagoan rapper, but he placed an audio clip of Kim Kardashian talking about divorce in the middle of the song.

The clip from the series finale of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians features Kardashian saying, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

“Yep, I saw it on the internet,” she tells the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner.

The album’s cover art shows a woman donning a motorcycle helmet with Drake behind her. The woman bares a resemblance to Kardashian, and for even more of a coincidence, Kardashian posted a photo days ago of herself wearing a helmet while riding go-karts.

The song –co-produced by Beautifulmvn, Bnyx, Lil Yachty, Noah “40” Shebib, Sadpony and Wesley Curtis– also dropped on the Christian holiday Good Friday, which was also the name of Ye’s weekly free music releases leading up to his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Search & Rescue” follows January’s “We Caa Done” with Popcaan and, of course, his two full-length projects in 2022, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss.

Kanye and Drake’s beef has been going on for years but went to new heights when a Pusha T diss track revealed that Drake has a son. On HBO’s The Shop, Drake says Pusha T could’ve only known about his offspring if West told him.

“I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation. I wake up and all these dates are out,” he said on HBO’s The Shop at the time. “Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.’… I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, ‘Man, this is dark.’”

Now that Drake’s continuing the feud, see how Twitter is reacting to the Kim Kardashian sample below.

