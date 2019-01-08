Twitter Wants To Know ‘Why Did Lil Wayne Look Like The Hamburglar At The CFB Championships?’

Posted January 8, 2019

2019 ESPN College Football Playoff Halftime Performance

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Poor Lil Wayne.

All he wanted to do was join indie band Imagine Dragons on stage for the halftime show for the 2019 College Football Championships and be great. But sadly, their performance and his eclectic outfit (to say the least), wouldn’t let that happen.

We’re not sure who was even playing in the game or who even won, all we know is that Wayne got out there rocking wearing a long technicolor coat, hot pink vinyl boots, Elton John glittery sunglasses and a long black and white striped scarf, looking a hot mess.

And we’re actually being kind, given how folks on Twitter WENT IN, accusing the “Carter V” rapper of looking like the McDonald’s Hamburglar to SpongeBob SquarePants to ET dressed up in woman’s clothes.

Take a look:

Twitter Wants To Know ‘Why Did Lil Wayne Look Like The Hamburglar At The CFB Championships?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close