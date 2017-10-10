5 Vitamins Essential For Beautiful Skin

Your skin is your body’s largest organ. You need nutrients to prevent and reverse many signs of aging and to maintain supple, glowing skin. Applying these vitamins to your skin will improve its texture and make your complexion more even toned.

1- Vitamin A (retinoid) – found in lotions, treatment creams and night creams. Vitamin A fades brown spots and smooths roughness.

2- Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) – found in lotions, creams, and serums. Vitamin B3 increases skin hydration and makes the skin less irritable and reduces dark spots.

3- Vitamin C – found in serums and moisturizers; look for Vitamin C near the middle of the ingredients panel, this helps ensure there’s a 5% or higher concentration. Vitamin C smooths the skin and fades dark spots; it destroys free radicals that trigger sagging.

4- Vitamin E – found in serums, moisturizers, sunscreens and after sun products. The best anti-aging products have at least 1% Vitamin E. Vitamin E prevents dryness by retaining natural moisture, neutralizing damaging free radicals and boosting the skins U.V. defenses.

5- Vitamin K – found in eye creams. Vitamin K reduces dark circles under eyes.

