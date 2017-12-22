Feature Story
WATCH: Dru Hill Releases Christmas Music Video For “Favorite Time Of Year”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 22, 2017
Dru Hill

Baltimore’s own Dru Hill recently released a Christmas album, Christmas in Baltimore, featuring holiday classics like “Silent Night,” “Tis the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe” and more. It’s their first album together in seven years and they stopped by Radio One Baltimore to tell April Watts all about it earlier this month (watch here).

“We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas album, and we knew our fans have been waiting,” says the group, “This year, it just all came together and we decided to invite everybody in for that authentic Baltimore holiday experience…you won’t find another Christmas album like this, we guarantee it.”

They’re totally right!

In addition to the sound we missed from Dru Hill, they revealed that they’re releasing an R&B album in 2018 and just dropped the video for their lead Christmas single, “Favorite Time of the Year,” which was shot at the “Miracle on 34th Street” Christmas street in the Hampden section of Baltimore. It was full of bright lights, good vibes and a nice view of one of the city’s gems!

Watch Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and Tao’s new video for “Favorite Time of the Year” below…

Photos