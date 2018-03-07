Entertainment
Church Hurt: A Woman’s Urgent Fight Against The Pattern Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
A North Carolina woman shares her story, starting with the fact that her church pastor touched her when she was 10 years old. When she told her mom, she didn’t feel like her mom believed her. She moved in with her grandmother, and told her father about what happened. Her father, instead of protecting her, raped her. For years, she has been fending off the spirit and pattern that this sort of abuse cultivates- and not only for herself, but also for her nine year old daughter.

GRIFF explains how this kind of pain can settle in us and take root. Erica Campbell talks about breaking the spirit over her family and overcoming the temptation to normalize this abuse. When we go through experiences that are devastating and colossal, it is tempting to sink into our sorrows and believe we can do no better. But that is not true, Erica explains. God can and will restore the heart- as long as we let Him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

