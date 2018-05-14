Entertainment
PRINCE: New Album In 2019 Via Tidal

The Prince estate has made a deal with Tidal to release new music from the artist’s vault.

The streaming service co-owned by Jay-Z will release an exclusive album of never-before-heard material in 2019. The plan is for the album to steam on Tidal for 14 days, with downloads available seven days into the period. The album will be available at a later date in physical media.

Jay-Z will work with the Prince estate on song selection. He says, “Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted.”

This new release marks a continuation of Prince’s 2015 partnership with Tidal, where the albums HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two debuted. It also signals a conclusion of previously unresolved legal matters between the estate and Tidal. The new partnership agreement does not involve any of Prince’s catalog that is subject to prior agreements with Warner Brothers Records.

