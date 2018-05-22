[BREAKING] NFL Owners Approve David Tepper As New Owner Of Panthers

If you haven’t heard already…NFL has officially approved David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers.

The announcement was made today after the league’s meeting in Atlanta. The South Carolina billionaire received unanimous approval from all 32 owners including outgoing owner Jerry Richardson. Tepper only needed 24 owners to vote in his favor of buying the team.

Now, that the vote is official, the newly penned owner is allowed to attend NFL meetings but is not able to vote until the deal is officially closed in July.

Many owners weighed in on Tepper’s new position in the NFL owners club including Pittsburgh Steelers majority owner Art Rooney II.

“He’s a good man, he’ll do a great job,” Rooney said.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also weighed in, saying,

“I think the fans of Carolina are lucky to have someone like him [Tepper].”

Tepper sells his stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers as he agreed to a $2.2 Billion, which is a record sale for the franchise.

David Tepper headed back into NFL owners meetings pic.twitter.com/WKQBxsil2o — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) May 22, 2018

Tepper plans to keep the Panthers in the Carolinas and the name the same as he mentioned in this press conference:

Now…who’s ready for some Football!!!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @oldschool1053

The Latest:

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl 44 photos Launch gallery Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl 1. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis 1 of 44 2. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis 2 of 44 3. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 3 of 44 4. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 4 of 44 5. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 5 of 44 6. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 6 of 44 7. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 7 of 44 8. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 8 of 44 9. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 9 of 44 10. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 10 of 44 11. Carolina Panthers Roman Harper 11 of 44 12. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman 12 of 44 13. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman 13 of 44 14. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman 14 of 44 15. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 15 of 44 16. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 16 of 44 17. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 17 of 44 18. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 18 of 44 19. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 19 of 44 20. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 20 of 44 21. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 21 of 44 22. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 22 of 44 23. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 23 of 44 24. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 24 of 44 25. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 25 of 44 26. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 26 of 44 27. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 27 of 44 28. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 28 of 44 29. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 29 of 44 30. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 30 of 44 31. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 31 of 44 32. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 32 of 44 33. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 33 of 44 34. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 34 of 44 35. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 35 of 44 36. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl 36 of 44 37. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman 37 of 44 38. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 38 of 44 39. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 39 of 44 40. 14542783813627 40 of 44 41. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 41 of 44 42. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 42 of 44 43. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 43 of 44 44. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl

[BREAKING] NFL Owners Approve David Tepper As New Owner Of Panthers was originally published on oldschool1053.com