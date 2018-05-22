[BREAKING] NFL Owners Approve David Tepper As New Owner Of Panthers

If you haven’t heard already…NFL has officially approved David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers.
The announcement was made today after the league’s meeting in Atlanta. The South Carolina billionaire received unanimous approval from all 32 owners including outgoing owner Jerry Richardson. Tepper only needed 24 owners to vote in his favor of buying the team.
Now, that the vote is official, the newly penned owner is allowed to attend NFL meetings but is not able to vote until the deal is officially closed in July.
Many owners weighed in on Tepper’s new position in the NFL owners club including Pittsburgh Steelers majority owner Art Rooney II.
“He’s a good man, he’ll do a great job,” Rooney said.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also weighed in, saying,
“I think the fans of Carolina are lucky to have someone like him [Tepper].”
Tepper sells his stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers as he agreed to a $2.2 Billion, which is a record sale for the franchise.
Tepper plans to keep the Panthers in the Carolinas and the name the same as he mentioned in this press conference:
Now…who’s ready for some Football!!!!
