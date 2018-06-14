J.J. Hairston Explains The Origin Of “You Deserve It”

Feature Story
| 06.14.18
Some would say that J.J. Hairston is in the midst of his season of success. With numerous accolades to his name, including a recent win at the Billboard Music Awards, God has been good. Real good.

RELATED:  “You Deserve It” Captures Billboard Music Award

Radio One Richmond’s very own Sheilah “The Belle” Belle caught up with the Youthful Praise leader backstage at Stone Soul 2018.

RELATED: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Win Big At The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Hairston spoke candidly about the genesis of some of his greatest hits and how he is able to maintain that spiritual authenticity despite all the group’s public success.

See The Belle’s interview with J.J. Hairston above!

Stone Soul 2018: J.J. Hairston Blesses The Crowd [PHOTOS]

J.J. Hairston Explains The Origin Of “You Deserve It” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
