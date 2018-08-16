Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dead at 76

08.16.18
The publicist for Aretha Frankin says the Queen of Soul died Thursday in her home in Detroit.  News broke earlier this week that beloved Aretha Franklin was gravely ill but surrounded by friends and family in her hometown of Detroit.

Immediately fans took to social media to send their prayers and well wishes.  Many celebrities also paid tribute to the singer on social media, Stevie Wonder and Jessie Jackson paid Franklin a visit and Beyonce and Jay-Z even dedicated their show to her while on tour in Detroit all before her passing.

Franklin was an accomplished singer and given the name the Queen of Soul early on in her career receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979.  She was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, a Kennedy Center Honoree and sang at Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.  In addition to her many accomplishments, Franklin’s music earned her 18 Grammy awards.

Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes

Source: Jay Silverman / Jay Silverman

Radio One founder, Cathy Hughes, has released a statement after the passing of Franklin,

“Today I join my community, my industry and the world in mourning the loss and celebrating the life of my dear sister, friend, and ally, Aretha Franklin. I send my love and offer prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues who walked alongside her and shared her with tens of millions of fans around the world.

I have so many fond memories of Aretha. Throughout her career, I was blessed to share her music and her iconic story. I am humbled to have been a part of her journey and to have served as an eyewitness to the evolution of her artistry and the formation of her legacy.

For more than 60 years, Aretha Franklin shared her gift and touched the world. She was a musical pioneer whose voice defines an era, amplifies a sound and reflects the range of who we are as black people. It is no wonder that Rolling Stone Magazine listed her as number one on its list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Aretha’s music commanded “R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” and that song not only became a rallying cry during the civil rights movement but also served as an anthem for women who still identify with its message, today. Her timeless classics also became historical markers in our personal journeys and our collective story as a community. She understood her progress was our progress, her success was our success, and when the door opened for her, it opened for us as well. Aretha was unapologetically black. She was committed to black music and black radio. She understood its role in her career and remained loyal to our company across the years.

Like many of our musicians, Aretha’s musical roots are embedded in the black church, and gospel music was at her core. Her talent transcended genres and not only earned her the title of the “Queen of Soul” but also the distinction of being the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And while many will remember her for all of the titles she has received, I believe, Aretha Franklin, in her own words, said it best, “being a singer is a natural gift. It means I’m using to the highest degree possible the gift that God gave me to use. I’m happy with that.” And Aretha Franklin, so are we. Rest in peace my sister.

With total love, respect and appreciation,

Cathy Hughes”

From her humble beginnings in music as an adorable teenage prodigy to all of her musical accomplishments throughout an impressive, lasting career, Aretha Franklin has always commanded positive attention and admiration. If you thought it was hard to ignore the allure of her inimitable voice and its enviable range, it may prove impossible to take your eyes off these stunning pictures of the Queen of Soul doing her thing. READ MORE: Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul Amid reports of her failing health, NewsOne wanted to provide the below snapshot (actually, 100 of them) into Aretha's professional and personal lives, which were documented via these perfect photographs. Together, they paint a vivid, collective picture of someone whose clear passion was singing, entertaining and bringing joy into the lives of those she sang for over the course of nearly six decades in the public eye. They include, but definitely aren't limited to, vintage images of: her historic performance at the inauguration of 44th President Barack Obama in 2009; receiving an honorary doctorate from Harvard University; and a number of her hundreds of performances all around the world. Here they are, in no particular order.

 

 

Aretha Franklin

