Lincoln Ware Rewind 9-10-18

The Latest:
- LHH:H Moniece Slaughter Begs to Be Released from the Show
- DL’s GED Section: You Don’t Count ‘As Much As You Think You Do’
- Wu Tang Clan’s Ol Dirty Bastard Gets a Biopic!
- #WTFasho A Shocking Awakening
- SERENA WILLIAMS: Fined $17,000 For Conduct In U.S. Open Final
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over Party
- ‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really Dead Next Year
- Jazzy Report: ADHD Is At An All Time High
- Weekend Box Office Results- Sept. 9. 2018
- Nike’s got a message for their upset customers
