CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

What Is ’90s Rap Music?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Photo of Tupac Shakur

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

’90s rap music was the golden era for Hip Hop and is responsible for propelling it to where it is today. Artists from the ’90s such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, N.W.A., and others pushed the envelope of freedom of speech to the limit, and because of it, gained worldwide acceptance from the youth, and eventually the mainstream media.

Below are titles of popular ’90s rap songs.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

The Latest:

What Is ’90s Rap Music? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close