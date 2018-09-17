Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

’90s rap music was the golden era for Hip Hop and is responsible for propelling it to where it is today. Artists from the ’90s such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, N.W.A., and others pushed the envelope of freedom of speech to the limit, and because of it, gained worldwide acceptance from the youth, and eventually the mainstream media.

Below are titles of popular ’90s rap songs.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

EMMYS: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big

‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece To A Panic Attack

DL’s GED Section: Should Teachers Be Able To Spank Students?

Survey: 2M US Teens are Vaping Marijuana

#RussRant: Voting Is Important

Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes

Rumors: Is Another RHOA Pregnant??

Dwyane Wade Announces Retirement, He’s Returning To Miami

Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father Who Gave Him Up For Adoption

Cincinnati Is One Of The Country’s 20 Most Immigrant Friendly Cities

What Is ’90s Rap Music? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com