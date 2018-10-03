CLOSE
Feature Story
Man Commits Suicide On Steps Of Virginia Courthouse

Richmond Police indicated that they have secured the scene after a man committed suicide on the front steps of the John Marshall Courthouse.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed. Police have reported that the victim shot himself. An ongoing police investigation continues to find a motive behind the suicide.

