Music Fest 2019: Cincinnati Music Festival Line Up Announced

The Line up for the Cincinnati Music Fest 2019 has been announced:

Thursday

EPMD

SLICK RICK

HOST-DJ KID CARPI

FRIDAY

Maxwell

Earthwind & Fire

Raheem Devaughn

TAMIA

BELL BIV DEVOE F/ SPECIAL GUEST BOBBY BROWN

SATURDAY

MARY J BLIGE

BLACK STREET F/ TEDDY RILEY & DAVE HOLLISTER

THE OHIO PLAYERS

MAJOR

FRANKIE BEVERLY

