Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison

Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources.

Cohen took a pleas deal and was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

Michael Cohen tells the court at his sentencing hearing: "I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is sentenced to three years in prison. Follow live updates: cnn.it/2C7aV5t —

CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018

