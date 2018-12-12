CLOSE
Feature Story
Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison

Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources.

Cohen took a pleas deal and was sentenced to three years in prison.  Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

 

Social media was on fire after news broke the Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. Donald Trump‘s former fixer and attorney reportedly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. No word on what the reported plea deal entailed, but it may keep him out of jail. Social media was loving every minute of Cohen’s fall from Trump Tower. Check out the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions.

Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison was originally published on www.wiznation.com

