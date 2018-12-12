Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison

Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cohen took a pleas deal and was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.
Michael Cohen tells the court at his sentencing hearing: "I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is sentenced to three years in prison. Follow live updates: cnn.it/2C7aV5t—
CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal
1.Source: 1 of 32
2.Source: 2 of 32
3.Source: 3 of 32
4.Source: 4 of 32
5.Source: 5 of 32
6.Source: 6 of 32
7.Source: 7 of 32
8.Source: 8 of 32
9.Source: 9 of 32
10.Source: 10 of 32
11.Source: 11 of 32
12.Source: 12 of 32
13.Source: 13 of 32
14.Source: 14 of 32
15.Source: 15 of 32
16.Source: 16 of 32
17.Source: 17 of 32
18.Source: 18 of 32
19.Source: 19 of 32
20.Source: 20 of 32
21.Source: 21 of 32
22.Source: 22 of 32
23.Source: 23 of 32
24.Source: 24 of 32
25.Source: 25 of 32
26.Source: 26 of 32
27.Source: 27 of 32
28.Source: 28 of 32
29.Source: 29 of 32
30. And We Can’t Forget Michael Avenatti…Source: 30 of 32
31. And We Can’t Forget Michael Avenatti…Source: 31 of 32
32. And We Can’t Forget Michael Avenatti…Source: 32 of 32
The Latest:
- Urban One Honors: Gia Peppers Speaks On Jade Novah’s Impact
- OHIO TERROR PLOTS: FBI Arrests Two
- KATHIE LEE GIFFORD: Leaving Today
- NANCY PELOSI: Calls Out Donald Trump Over the Wall
- Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To “Aspire To Inspire”
- Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’
- Lincoln Ware Rewind 12-11-18
- Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
- Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of The Oscars, And I’m In My Feelings About It
- Dwight Howard To Executive Produce A Film
Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison was originally published on www.wiznation.com