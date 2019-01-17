Cincy
Columbus Designer Magnus Juliano Creates 3D Louis Vuitton Beads

magnus juliano

Source: @mystic_elena / @magnusjuliano

 

Columbus Ohio is #3 in the country for fashion landing just behind New York (#1) and Los Angeles (#2) because of their number of fashion designers, location, and earnings for fashion designers.  Magnus Juliano is one of the many talented designers in the metro so it didn’t come as a surprise to us that his picture went viral of the design he created as an homage to Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh.

Juliano found his creativity at a young age while growing up in an area of Columbus that didn’t have many resources.   Later in life, he found a love for accessories and wanted to express his style so, he used his creativity to make the things that to wear that he couldn’t find.  Being a true creative, Juliano decided regular beads that most African-Americans wear in their hair weren’t enough style for himself.  He started using materials like pearls, feathers, and leggo’s in his hair.  But one day even that wasn’t enough pushing him to create the Louis Vuitton beads that made his style a viral sensation.

So we sat down with Juliano to find out what goes on in the head of a man from Columbus Ohio that took unconventional materials and made them into beautiful accessories:

Virgil Abloh if you’re reading this we think you should give Magnus Juliano an internship.

 

Columbus Designer Magnus Juliano Creates 3D Louis Vuitton Beads was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

