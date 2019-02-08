WTFasho A School Buss Driver Fired For Drinking Beer!!!

A School bus driver from Princeton, Ohio got her walking papers.

All because she put up a selfie of her drinking beer.

It’s not that drinking beer was the problem, but she posted a pic drinking beer from behind her school

bus steering wheel What the Fasho.

The company issued a statement:

“We are incredibly disappointed by our driver’s actions. Behavior such as this does not align with company policy and the high standards First Student strives for in all we do.” (HuffPost)

Also On 100.3: