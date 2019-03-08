A grand jury returned 16 federal counts of disorderly conduct against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack in January.
According to CBS Chicago, the grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.
Last month, Smollet was charged with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.
Smollett’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for next week.
RELATED: Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers Were Paid To Train Him For A Music Video, Not ‘Attack’
RELATED: Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’
Jussie Smollett Indicted On 16 Felony Charges By Grand Jury was originally published on tlcnaptown.com