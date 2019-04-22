CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

#WTFasho The All-Beer Diet

1 reads
Leave a comment

An Ohio man’s Ash Wednesday vow may have given birth to a new type of diet that you may want to try leading up to the summer.

Dell Hall, an employee at a brewery called Fifty West, received a lot of attention last month when he decided to give up all food and drink except beer. For 40 days, he vowed to get his caloric intake exclusively from malted barley, wheat and hops — and he ended up losing more than 40 pounds!

The 43-year-old beer salesman drank anywhere between two and five beers a day and said, “I feel like I’m in my 20s.” Aside from the unexpected weight loss, Hall says he noticed a reduction in inflammation in his body and the need for less sleep. He thinks others should give it a try. “Beer isn’t as bad a people think. People really vilify beer. Everything in excess is bad for you, and really, the average American diet will kill you faster than craft beer will.” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He’s a beer salesman. This sounds like a stunt to get people to try more beer.
  • He lost weight because he gave up food. The beer really has nothing to do with it.
  • Now this is a diet I can get behind.
  • He’ll probably get really skinny except for a huge beer gut.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , All-Beer , diet , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , The

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close