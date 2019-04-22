WTFasho The All-Beer Diet

An Ohio man’s Ash Wednesday vow may have given birth to a new type of diet that you may want to try leading up to the summer.

Dell Hall, an employee at a brewery called Fifty West, received a lot of attention last month when he decided to give up all food and drink except beer. For 40 days, he vowed to get his caloric intake exclusively from malted barley, wheat and hops — and he ended up losing more than 40 pounds!

The 43-year-old beer salesman drank anywhere between two and five beers a day and said, “I feel like I’m in my 20s.” Aside from the unexpected weight loss, Hall says he noticed a reduction in inflammation in his body and the need for less sleep. He thinks others should give it a try. “Beer isn’t as bad a people think. People really vilify beer. Everything in excess is bad for you, and really, the average American diet will kill you faster than craft beer will.” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

He’s a beer salesman. This sounds like a stunt to get people to try more beer.

He lost weight because he gave up food. The beer really has nothing to do with it.

Now this is a diet I can get behind.

He’ll probably get really skinny except for a huge beer gut.

