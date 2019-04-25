CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months

1 reads
Leave a comment
Alyssa Zebrasky

Source: Montgomery County Jail / Montgomery County Jail

According to the Montgomery County Jail records 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky of Canfield Ohio was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on April 23, 2019.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

This was the third arrested for Zebrasky in six months.  Zebrasky was also arrested in December of 2018 after police found drugs on her during an arrest for shoplifting at Walmart in Mahoning County.  Before this, Zebrasky was also arrested in November of 2018 for obstructing official business after a police chase.

TRENDING STORY: Argument Between Neighbors in Ohio Turns Deadly

Not sure if she thought nobody would notice her with all of those face tattoos but we seriously doubt that.

source

The Latest:

Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close