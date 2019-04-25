CLOSE
John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering Stroke

John Singleton

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Apparently John Singleton‘s stroke last week was far more severe than originally reported. The Boyz N The Hood and Higher Learning director is currently in a medically induced coma according to TMZ and the family is in the process of establishing a conservatorship for him.

Singleton returned from Costa Rica last week and complained of problems with his legs. He checked himself into the hospital and suffered the stroke on Wednesday. The family originally characterized the stroke as mild but Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is asking for a judge to appoint her temporary conservator because he’s “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

The 51-year-old director did not have any medical directives.

John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering Stroke

