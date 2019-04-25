Black Excellence! New Orleans Teen Receives 115 College Acceptance Letters and Over 3.7 Million in Scholarships!

Continue reading The Caucacity: Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Caught Up In College Admissions Scam, Twitter Attacks

The Caucacity: Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Caught Up In College Admissions Scam, Twitter Attacks

[caption id="attachment_803246" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty[/caption] Tuesday (March 12) Twitter was turned upside down after news broke of a major college admissions scandal that saw up to 50 people charged by federal prosecutors for using their wealth and White privilege to get their underachieving offspring into big-name colleges and Ivy League schools. Among those 50 people charged in the scandal were top college athletics coaches and 33 well off parents consisting of prominent business leaders, a well-known fashion designer, and Hollywood celebrities. While the full-on display of White privilege is disturbing, Twitter was pretty shocked to find out Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman, and Lori Loughlin best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House were entangled in this mess. Loughlin who was taken into custody today and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli is accused of bribing USC officials with up to $500,000 to get their two daughters recruited as members of the school’s crew team. Huffman who was released on $250,000 bond Tuesday night after her arrest is accused of paying $15,000 under the guise of a charitable donation to help their oldest daughter cheat on her SAT exam she took back in 2017. It was also revealed that alongside her husband, Shameless star William H.Macy who has not been charged that the couple arranged to have the same done for their youngest daughter but opted not to go through with it. As you can imagine the fallout was swift once it was detailed how these wealthy parents cheated the system by paying for top spots in these universities even going as far as to photoshopping stock photos of athletes claiming that it was their children in the picture to sell their stories. Some other examples include a teenage girl who doesn’t play soccer at all but somehow was one of Yale’s biggest star recruits which cost her parents $1.2 million. Another involved a high school boy who was deemed to have a learning disability so he could be placed with a proctor who would make sure his score was on point, that cost his parents at least $50,000. It’s absolutely infuriating to learn that students who honestly deserved the spots in these schools were cheated out of them. You can see all of the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty