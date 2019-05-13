CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates From Berklee College Of Music [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Berklee College Of Music Commencement Exercises

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake both received honorary doctorates at the Berklee College of Music’s commencement on Friday.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Elliott and Timberlake, along composer Alex Lacamoire, were honored for their “influences in music and for their enduring global impact,” according to reports from E! News. Following the ceremony, both Missy and Justin took to Instagram to share the excitement over their new title and their degrees with their fans.

“CREATE YOUR OWN LANE,” Elliott wrote under a video of her in a cap and gown, showing off her brand new framed diploma. “Sincerely Dr. Missy Elliott.”

Justin Timberlake also took to the time to share the big news with all of his followers, also sending out an inspiring message within his caption. He wrote, “No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR.”

Both artists not only made an appearance at the ceremony but also spoke to the graduating class.

“There will be ups and downs—prepare for that,” Elliott told the graduating students. “As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don’t forget that. You have come too far to quit.” Timberlake also offered the class a bit of a roadmap for their future. “You’re defined by what you define failure as. It’s not a thing if it leads you to your success. It’s all part of the journey,” he said. “I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: One, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class. Meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all!”

Congrats to Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake on the major achievement!

 

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest:

Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates From Berklee College Of Music [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close