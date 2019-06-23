50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020

From hit records like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop”, to showing his acting skills on the big screen. The now Executive Producer of the hit TV show Power will be honored with a Hollywood Star next year.
He recently made the announcement on his Twitter page:
man this is some cool shit, Mom, I think I made it. LOL#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/pGo14UlCOW
— 50cent (@50cent) June 20, 2019
Congrats Fif!
50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors
1. SMS Audio: This company that primarily sells headphones was founded by 50 Cent in 2011. In the same year, the company acquired Kono Audio. As far as the competition goes, he once said Dr. Dre’s “Beats is Nike. We’re Adidas.”Source: 1 of 8
2. Power: 50 Cent is into all sorts of entertainment. Though he obviously stars in the Starz hit series “Power,” did you know he also produced the show? “Power” holds the “most viewers ever for a Starz original series” record.Source: 2 of 8
3. Vodka: 50 Cent has recently partnered with Effen Vodka. The “ultra-premium” liquor comes in lots of flavors, including Black Cherry, Dutch Raspberry, Cucumber, and Salted Caramel.Source: 3 of 8
4. SMS Promotions: 50 Cent started this boxing promotional company after his joint project with Floyd Mayweather, TMT Promotions, failed. Though SMS Promotions reportedly declared bankruptcy this year, it previously promoted boxers such as Andre Dirrell, Chris Galeano, and more.Source: 4 of 8
5. SK Energy: Street King is an energy drink created by 50 Cent and his partner Chris Clarke. It boasts a variety of flavors, and was rebranded as “SK Energy” in 2012.Source: 5 of 8
6. Frigo Underwear: 50 Cent put his insane body on full display in a series of advertisments for the underwear company this year.Source: 6 of 8
7. VitaminWater: 50 Cent made $100 million after selling his stake in the privately owned company.Source: 7 of 8
8. G-unit: We can’t forget about the clothing company that 50 Cent started in 2003 and relaunched in 2010. 50 maintains full ownership of the clothing line.Source: 8 of 8
50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com