CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several in the New ‘Press’ Video! Watch Here!

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Cardi B is constantly pushing the line in real life and with her career….. and to no surprise, the drop of her ‘Press’ video will not disappoint!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

As usual, Cardi gives us tons of high fashion but for the first time, Cardi gives us full body going nude with her dancers, blurring out certain parts but you get the full idea.  Cardi recently had to cancel a few concerts and sit out after having complications from a little nip and tuck surgery.  But by the looks of this video, she wasn’t botched and her doctor deserves a tip for that work!

Check out the full video:

 

RELATED STORY: Watch Cardi B Perform New ‘Song’ “I Ain’t Going to Jail”

 

Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

15 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

Continue reading Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

[caption id="attachment_3018325" align="alignleft" width="843"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Next to Queen Bey, Cardi B is one of the most hardworking and booked working mothers in the music game right now. That, and one of the most stylish. The “Money” rapper not only has one of the baddest fashion glow-ups, but serves up the most versatile lewks as well. From her array of colorful wigs, bold outfits and bedazzled nail art, take a look at Cardi’s fab ever-changing 2019 fashion game.

 

The Latest:

Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and Kills Several in the New ‘Press’ Video! Watch Here! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close