CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.”

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being deemed racist.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cramer recently did an interview with ABC7 in Detroit where she stated that Marysville should stay “a white community as much as possible.”  She also went on to express her feelings that a black man and a white woman (or vise versa) should not marry and that this is against the Bible.

Cramer also went on to talk about foreigners should stay where they came from.    Cramer stated to The Times Herald in Port Huron that she has nothing “against blacks” but believes marriage “need to be the same race.”

After backlash from the statements made, Cramer withdrew from the Marysville City Council race.  She was one of five candidates running to fill three open city council seats in Marysville, Michigan.

 

Famous Folks from Michigan

3 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks from Michigan

Continue reading Famous Folks from Michigan

Famous Folks from Michigan

 

The Latest:

 

Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close