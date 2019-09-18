Ohio: Senate To Hear Gun Laws

What will the Senate do about the gun laws on Ohio?

Via: (WKRC)

An Ohio Senate committee will hear from Democrats and a Republican who are sponsoring legislation that includes expanding background checks for most firearm purchases and a “red flag” law designed to keep guns from people seen as a threat to themselves or others.

Sen. Cecil Thomas, a Cincinnati Democrat and member of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee, said in an interview ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s hearing in Columbus that there is little appetite in the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass guns laws like the ones he and others have proposed.

