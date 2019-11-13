CLOSE
Planet Fitness Opens Youth Gym in Avondale Boys & Girls Club

Planet Fitness has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to open a “Judgement Free Zone” inside the U.S.Bank Club in Avondale.  The fully functioning fitness center is a mini version of what you would see in any Planet Fitness gym across the country.

Corporate Giving Specialist for BGCGC Jeannie Helsel stated, “We are so excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Planet Fitness and work together to promote healthy and active lifestyles to the kids we serve.”  Mike Hamilton, the Owner of local Cincinnati Planet Fitness gyms also stated, “We think building a Judgement Free gym right in their facility is a perfect way to align our missions. And we couldn’t be more excited about the impact it will have on the lives of so many children right here in Cincinnati”.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has over 10 locations across the metro that offered various programming for area youth for over 75 years.  BGCGC also provides free after school and summer programming, one free meal daily and much more for children between the ages of 5 and 18.  The U.S. Bank Club in Avondale is located at 3504 Washington Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.  Visit them online here for more inforation on their “Judgement Free Zone” and other various programs.

 

