CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Two Arrested At Ohio MLK Day Breakfast Event After Staging Police Protest

The two were arrested after being asked to leave after yelling in protest about police brutality.

Things got heated during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast on Monday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Two people walked in protest chanting “Justice for Julius,” according to a 10TV crew covering the breakfast. Julius Tate was the 16-year-old who was shot and killed by an undercover cop during a reported robbery back in 2018.

Columbus Police say the two people were 25-year-old Mia Santiago and 24-year-old Dkeama Alexis. When they both failed to leave after being asked to by the director of the event, police warned the ladies they had to leave. Santiago and Alexis refused and were escorted and later arrested. They were both charged with one count of trespassing.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Tate’s family held a press conference outside the center demanding justice for Julius.

Mayor Ginther released a statement through his spokesperson saying, “Today and everyday it is important we defend the right to peacefully protest. We ought not dismiss the voices of those with different perspectives than our own. Rather, we should focus on the truth that unites us, and continue to work to close the divide between communities of color and the police.“

If you ask me these two ladies embody Martin Luther King Jr. for they stood up and spoke up to injustice even when threaten to be arrested. Like he did so many times.

 

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

14 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.    

Source: 10TV

 

The Latest:

Two Arrested At Ohio MLK Day Breakfast Event After Staging Police Protest  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close