Wednesday morning Otterbein University and President, John Comerford, officially announced that they were 1 of 23 schools in the nation and the only school in the state of Ohio to be selected to host a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center. John Comerford says that the university is, “Not afraid to do the right thing first… We hope this creates a movement that creates change in our region for the better.” James Prysock, Otterbein’s Director for the Office of Activism and Social Justice, shared with us that he was a member of the team that the university sent out to get trained for the launch of this program and conversation. He told us that he has studied and researched other programs around the world and is confident that the TRHT program can meet if not exceed the success of those.

This was an event full of representatives from the city of Westerville and the city of Columbus including; Cheryl Ward from Columbus City Schools, Elizabeth Brown who is a City of Columbus Council Member, and Pastor Vaughn Bell who is a Board Member of the Westerville City Schools. With support from partners, the city of Columbus and the City of Westerville, Otterbein can achieve its goal of not ignoring the conversation of racial conflict and existence.

The Latest:

Ohio’s Own: Otterbein University Changing the Conversation About Racism was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Written By: Stowe Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 100.3: