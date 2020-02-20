Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio’s Own: Otterbein University Changing the Conversation About Racism

Allen Stowe and President from Otterbein University

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Wednesday morning Otterbein University and President, John Comerford, officially announced that they were 1 of 23 schools in the nation and the only school in the state of Ohio to be selected to host a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center. John Comerford says that the university is, “Not afraid to do the right thing first… We hope this creates a movement that creates change in our region for the better.”  James Prysock, Otterbein’s Director for the Office of Activism and Social Justice, shared with us that he was a member of the team that the university sent out to get trained for the launch of this program and conversation. He told us that he has studied and researched other programs around the world and is confident that the TRHT program can meet if not exceed the success of those.

This was an event full of representatives from the city of Westerville and the city of Columbus including; Cheryl Ward from Columbus City Schools, Elizabeth Brown who is a City of Columbus Council Member, and Pastor Vaughn Bell who is a Board Member of the Westerville City Schools. With support from partners, the city of Columbus and the City of Westerville, Otterbein can achieve its goal of not ignoring the conversation of racial conflict and existence.

 

 

 

 

The Latest:

Ohio’s Own: Otterbein University Changing the Conversation About Racism  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close