Cincy
HomeCincy

Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month

McDonalds Black Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Andre Hill is the owner and operator of four McDonald’s in the Columbus’ metro area and had the idea that Black History Month was the perfect time to be an example of unity in the community.  So it was only a natural fit that he called his friend Chris Morris, who is also a successful entrepreneur of a clothing company called The Dirt Label, to collaborate on a project to celebrate.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The two businesses came together to form a fun and uplifting event at one of Hills restaurants with the theme ‘Unity History in the Making’.  Morris designed a shirt that encompassed both the entrepreneur’s vision of positivity for society.  Hill stated, “We felt like it was important to have a collaboration that speaks to business, to empowerment, speaks to positivity, we believe that we need to perpetuate that and not the negative stuff that the media tries to portray about us when we aren’t allowed to tell our own story.”

At the event, there were lots of giveaways, including custom gear by The Dirt Label, McDonald’s prizes and a live broadcast from Radio One’s Power 107.5/106.3.  President Pro-Tempore of Columbus City Council Elizabeth C. Brown and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce were in attendance along with many others from the community.

The Hill family employs over 300 people of color throughout their franchises.  The Dirt Label is a Michigan based business and was established in 2006.

 

Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month

22 photos Launch gallery

Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month

Continue reading Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month

Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month

 

The Latest:

Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close