4 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in the Greater Cincinnati Area

The coronavirus has made its way to Cincinnati less than 24 hours after Governor Mike DeWine announced the closing all schools and charter schools, Cincinnati confirms the first cases of the COVID-19 virus.

4 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. WLWT reports that all 4 of the patients were seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hosptial and they have been treated and released. UC Health and The Cincinnati Health Department have been preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus for several weeks.

UC Health’s news release, obtained by Fox 19, states,

“Our physicians, nurses, caregivers, and staff are continuing to take appropriate precautions to protect all patients and staff in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s leader in emergency preparedness and has been preparing for COVID-19 for several weeks. We have been working with the CDC, the Cincinnati Health Department, EMS, police and fire to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to do so. An internal task force meets daily to discuss patient care, supplies, logistics, emergency management procedures and other necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees, and our community,”

Personal information of the patients is not public for their privacy and safety.

If you feel sick it is encouraged that you take the following steps immediately.

