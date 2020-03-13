CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

4 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in the Greater Cincinnati Area

PANAMA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-CORONAVIRUS-19

Source: LUIS ACOSTA / Getty

The coronavirus has made its way to Cincinnati less than 24 hours after Governor Mike DeWine announced the closing all schools and charter schools, Cincinnati confirms the first cases of the COVID-19 virus.

4 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.  WLWT reports that all 4 of the patients were seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hosptial and they have been treated and released.  UC Health and The Cincinnati Health Department have been preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus for several weeks.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

UC Health’s news release, obtained by Fox 19, states,

“Our physicians, nurses, caregivers, and staff are continuing to take appropriate precautions to protect all patients and staff in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s leader in emergency preparedness and has been preparing for COVID-19 for several weeks. We have been working with the CDC, the Cincinnati Health Department, EMS, police and fire to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to do so. An internal task force meets daily to discuss patient care, supplies, logistics, emergency management procedures and other necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees, and our community,”

Personal information of the patients is not public for their privacy and safety.

If you feel sick it is encouraged that you take the following steps immediately.

(Source)

RELATED STORY: City of Cincinnati Under State of Emergency

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

5 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]    

 

 

The Latest:

4 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in the Greater Cincinnati Area  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close