CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st

 

Young children sitting in a classroom at school with their hands raised

Source: Andersen Ross / Getty

 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all of the state’s grade schools K-12 to remain closed until May 1 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.  Schools were originally only closed through April 3rd for a three week period.

As of March 30th’s press conference, there were 1,933 people in Ohio with confirmed cases of COVID-19.  A total of 39 deaths and 475 people currently hospitalized.  Governor DeWine said that he will asses the situation as to when or if students will return to their schools close to May 1st.

Ohioans are also on a stay home order that is due to expire on April 6th unless extended by Governor DeWine.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Get Help with Transportation, Child Care, Shelter, Educational Aids and More in Central Ohio

RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio

source

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

4 photos Launch gallery

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Continue reading Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

No germs shall prosper during this time! The COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the world and we, as a nation have been taking extra precautions to prevent it from getting worse. (More information on the virus) Hand sanitizer has been an overnight sensation! As prior to this epidemic a lot of people weren’t even washing there hands after they use the bathroom let alone using hand sanitizer. We have a list of hand sanitizers to help keep you away from 99.9% of germs… and hopefully COVID-19.     Related: Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

 

The Latest:

Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close