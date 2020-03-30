Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all of the state’s grade schools K-12 to remain closed until May 1 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were originally only closed through April 3rd for a three week period.
As of March 30th’s press conference, there were 1,933 people in Ohio with confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 39 deaths and 475 people currently hospitalized. Governor DeWine said that he will asses the situation as to when or if students will return to their schools close to May 1st.
Ohioans are also on a stay home order that is due to expire on April 6th unless extended by Governor DeWine.
RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Get Help with Transportation, Child Care, Shelter, Educational Aids and More in Central Ohio
RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio
Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus
Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus
1. Purell1 of 4
2. Germ-x2 of 4
3. Hempz3 of 4
4. Babyganics4 of 4
The Latest:
- Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st
- Should You Wear Contacts or Glasses During the Outbreak?
- Hot Spot: Essence Fest Is Postponed, Drake’s Jumbo Jet & More [VIDEO]
- Stay Home! New Yorkers Who Don’t Comply With Social Distancing Regulations Will Be Fined
- 401k Withdrawal Penalties Waived Under COVID-19 Stimulus Package
- Jurnee Smollett Reportedly Ends 10 Marriage With Josiah Bell
- Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To The ‘Corona Floor’
- If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?
- Tamia And Deborah Cox Cover Whitney Houston’s ‘Count On Me’
- Essence Fest Postponed Until Fall Due To COVID-19
Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com