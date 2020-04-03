CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Apply Now! Over 11K Jobs Available in Ohio During This Crisis

 

Teamwork Of Two Young Women Working at Office

Source: Pekic / Getty

Thousands of Ohioans have lost their job in the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a record number of people to apply for unemployment benefits.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

But despite the loss of many jobs, the state of Ohio has launched a new job portal because there are several companies across the state that need workers immediately.  People looking for work can now search for a job in a specific area and apply on this new site.  Currently, there are over eleven thousand jobs available across the state.  If you are an employer looking for workers you can also register your positions there.

To apply or list your job opening, click here

RELATED STORY: City of Columbus: “All Public Recreational Equipment Are Closed”

 

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

10 photos Launch gallery

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

Continue reading Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

 

The Latest:

Apply Now! Over 11K Jobs Available in Ohio During This Crisis  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close