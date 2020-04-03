Thousands of Ohioans have lost their job in the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a record number of people to apply for unemployment benefits.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
But despite the loss of many jobs, the state of Ohio has launched a new job portal because there are several companies across the state that need workers immediately. People looking for work can now search for a job in a specific area and apply on this new site. Currently, there are over eleven thousand jobs available across the state. If you are an employer looking for workers you can also register your positions there.
To apply or list your job opening, click here
RELATED STORY: City of Columbus: “All Public Recreational Equipment Are Closed”
Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame
Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame
1. Oprah WinfreySource: 1 of 10
2. Whoopi GoldbergSource: 2 of 10
3. Kanye WestSource: 3 of 10
4. Morgan FreemanSource: 4 of 10
5. Jesse WilliamsSource: 5 of 10
6. Mariah CareySource: 6 of 10
7. Jennifer HudsonSource: 7 of 10
8. Nicki MinajSource: 8 of 10
9. Loni LoveSource: 9 of 10
10. Dwyane WadeSource: 10 of 10
The Latest:
- Apply Now! Over 11K Jobs Available in Ohio During This Crisis
- COLUMBUS: ComFest 2020 Cancelled
- Money Matters: Why Entrepreneurs Should Take Advantage of The Paycheck Protection Program [VIDEO]
- Drake Shows Us His Mansion, Quarantine Style With New Song “Toosie Slide” [WATCH]
- Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’ Singer Dead At 81
- Cincinnati: Police Officer Test Positive For Covid19
- Janet Jackson: Why She Wants You To Stay In The House!!!
- DaBaby Pulls Up On Childhood Crush Raven Symone After Talking On Instagram Live [WATCH]
- Increase In Screen Time? Check Out These Products To Help You Battle Blue Light Exposure
- Kandi Burruss Shades Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars For Wearing Fillers & Filters In Their #NoMakeup Challenge
Apply Now! Over 11K Jobs Available in Ohio During This Crisis was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com