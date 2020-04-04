CLOSE
Over-the-Rhine Coronvavirus Party Video Goes Viral

 

Despite Governor Mike DeWine ordering the state of Ohio to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large “block party” like gathering took place in Over-the-Rhine behind the Shell gas station near Walnut and Liberty around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, April the 4th.

The stay at home order is in place for the entire state of Ohio until May 1st but some Cincinnati residents were on streaming live on social media saying “We don’t give a (expletive) about that this is how we celebrate our Coronoavirus.”.  People in the video can be seen standing on cars, dancing, drinking and more before Cincinnati police broke up the gathering.  According to WLWT, Cincinnati police said, “We are making every effort to investigate this gathering, as well as the person who created the video that blatantly disregards Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic,”

No arrest were made, but CPD is saying officers are “exploring various options” for future disciplinary action such as fines or arrest.  Cincinnati City Council member posted on his Facebook page that extra security measures are being put in place to keep people safe during the pandemic including temporarily shutting down streets.

 

