According to PromoWest Live events, the 2020 Bunbury Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. Official press release is below.
CINCINNATI (April 6, 2020) – PromoWest Productions announced today the cancellation of the 2020 Bunbury Music Festival, citing current government mandates and circumstances surrounding COVID-19. One of the country’s premier music festivals, the ninth annual event was originally scheduled for
June 5-7 at downtown Cincinnati’s Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.
Refunds will be issued automatically to ticketholders within the next 30-45 days, and PromoWest is currently working through refund options for ticket holders that purchased tickets at the Bunbury lineup announce party. Additional details to follow.
For more information, visit BunburyFestival.com.
2020 Bunbury Music Festival Cancelled was originally published on wiznation.com