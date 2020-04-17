CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages

Governor Mike Sonko is giving out COVID-19 care packages that include Hennessy to citizens

In this photo illustration, Cognac Hennessy VS at the bar...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to CNN Kenya’s Capital city Nairobi is distributing COVID-19 care packages thanks to its Governor Mike Sonko.  While this sounds like a great service for its citizens, some are upset with Governor Sonko because the care packages contain small bottles of the popular Cognac Hennessy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Sonko stated in a video posted to Twitter, “I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,”  The World Health Organization has stated that alcohol consumption should be minimized and it does not protect humans from COVID-19 stating that it can weaken ones health.

The CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit organization, Githinji Gitahi took to twitter to encourage Kenyans to responsibly dump their free bottle of Hennessy like they would dispose of a used mask.

Hennessy made a statement in the Nairobi News saying, “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,”

TRENDING STORY: House Democrats Want To Send Americans $2,000 Monthly Until Economy Recovers!

source

 

The Latest:

Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Photos
Close