Another $1,200 Stimulus Check May Be Hitting Your Bank Account

Nancy Pelosi and the House have introduced another stimulus bill to give more Americans needed money as the quarantine continues to loom over the country.

I would bet the first stimulus check for $1,200 you received back in April is probably gone. This is the case for most Americans, who are still without work or income.

More help is on the way according to 10TV as they report on Wednesday Capitol Hill is pushing to pass another stimulus plan by Friday.

The Heros Act will set aside $1 trillion for states, cities, and tribes. Another chain of $1,200 deposits will hit individual’s or $2,400 for those filing jointly with a spouse/partner’s bank account or mailboxes. Households with dependents will receive an additional $1,200 per dependent, with a maximum of 3.

The bill will also continue the $600-per-week of unemployment benefits for individuals until January.

In addition, an 15 percent increase for food stamp recipients and for businesses, an employee retention tax credit is also included.

For more details go to www.10TV.com.

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3107697" align="alignleft" width="787"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili via Instagram[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you're worried about which ones you buy, don't. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Source: 10TV

Another $1,200 Stimulus Check May Be Hitting Your Bank Account  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

