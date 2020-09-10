Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll

Verzuz has been giving us the greatest R&B battles and the newest one has us ready to go back to the days where grandma had plastic on her couch and your mama wore White Diamonds perfume!

Legendary queens of R&B Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are set next for the popular Verzuz for a one night only feature battle Sunday, September 13th. Verzuz can be watched live on Instagram or on Apple Music. This historic event will take start at 8pm EST

Join 100.3’s Lincoln Ware for a special edition of the Sunday Soul Classics as he features back to back Gladys and Patti hits at the top of the hour starting at 3pm on Sunday, September 13th. In the meantime take the Gladys V Patti quiz below to pick your winner!

Are you Team Gladys or Team Patti?!

