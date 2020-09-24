Teachers Complain About Parents During Virtual Learning

Virtual learning has everyone fro the teachers, to the parents, and the kids pulling their hair out. It is tough it his hard, and it is a lot to handle.

One thing is for sure that we are going get through it!

There are some teachers in Florida who are complaining that parents a re being seen in their underwear while their child is learning virtually and even being seen smoking while school is in session.

“Parents, please make sure that you have on proper clothing when you are walking behind your child’s computer because we’ve seen them in their drawers, their bras, and everything else,” Pride said during a public school announcement.

This is unacceptable behavior….and we have to do better as parents if you can avoid even being seen by your childs classmates.

Follow ya radio bae @thedopedixon

Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees! 22 photos Launch gallery Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees! 1. Future History Makers 2020: Dr. Frederic Bertley Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 22 2. Future History Makers 2020: Jennifer Walton Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 22 3. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Julius Lancaster Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 22 4. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Charles Newman Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 22 5. Future History Makers 2020: Lolo Mychael Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 22 6. Future History Makers 2020: Derrick Russell Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 22 7. Future History Makers 2020: Kayla Feagin Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 22 8. Future History Makers 2020: Chris Suel Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 22 9. Future History Makers 2020; Terry Johnson Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 22 10. Future History Makers 2020: Kylie Jhream Scroggins Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 22 11. Future History Makers 2020: Jerome Revish Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 22 12. Future History Makers 2020: Jerry Revish Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 22 13. Future History Makers 2020: Anna Marie Cua Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 22 14. Future History Makers 2020: Keith Massey Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 22 15. Future History Makers: Terry Green Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 22 16. Future History Makers 2020: Marlon Platt Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 22 17. Future History Makers 2020: Carlton "CJ" Churchill Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 22 18. Future History Makers 2020: April Sunami Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 22 19. Future History Makers 2020: Katanya Ingram Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 22 20. Future History Makers 2020: Lisa McLymont Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 22 21. Future History Makers 2020: Bryan Christopher Moss Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 22 22. Future History Makers 2020: T. Wong Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees! Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees! Urban One would like to commemorate Black History Month with our Future History Maker’s campaign, recognizing individuals from various disciplines who are dedicated to the development and mentorship of youth in Columbus. All of the honorees below have made their marks and are continuously growing each and every day. We at Urban One would like to thank all of the honorees for all of their hard work, perseverance, and positive impacts they've made on the Columbus area. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

Teachers Complain About Parents During Virtual Learning was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com