OHIO: 84 Year Old Beat Up Over Biden Sign In His Yard

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

There should be a special place in hell for a person that physically attacks a senior citizen.  Especially when they are minding their own business showing their support for who they want to support during the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to a report an 84-year-old man in Coshocton, OH near Columbus was hospitalized after being punched and kicked by 69-year-old Melvin Wallace.  According to the 84-year-old, his attacker came to his door angrily about the Joe Biden Sign he had in his yard when he shut his door and asked Mr. Wallace to leave.  A few days later Wallace allegedly saw the 84-year-old get out of his car when he approached him about the sign again.  When the 84-year-old asked him to leave this time Wallace allegedly attacked him leaving the 84-year-old bleeding.  Thankfully a neighbor witnessed the ordeal.

Melvin Wallace was charged by Coshocton police with assault.  Read More

See video below

OHIO: 84 Year Old Beat Up Over Biden Sign In His Yard  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
