OHIO: 84 Year Old Beat Up Over Biden Sign In His Yard

There should be a special place in hell for a person that physically attacks a senior citizen. Especially when they are minding their own business showing their support for who they want to support during the 2020 Presidential Election.
According to a report an 84-year-old man in Coshocton, OH near Columbus was hospitalized after being punched and kicked by 69-year-old Melvin Wallace. According to the 84-year-old, his attacker came to his door angrily about the Joe Biden Sign he had in his yard when he shut his door and asked Mr. Wallace to leave. A few days later Wallace allegedly saw the 84-year-old get out of his car when he approached him about the sign again. When the 84-year-old asked him to leave this time Wallace allegedly attacked him leaving the 84-year-old bleeding. Thankfully a neighbor witnessed the ordeal.
Melvin Wallace was charged by Coshocton police with assault. Read More
