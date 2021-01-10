CLOSE
OHIO: Blacked Owned Bakery Closed After Racially Driven Threats

Columbus:  Letha Pugh, the owner of Bake Me Happy, a black-owned gluten-free bakery in Merion Village, made the decision to close her bakery in Merion Village after racist and violent threats were made via telephone.

The first call came in around 9 am on Sunday, January 10th.  The unknown caller said, “We are going to do this and this to you and F you, you N-word.”  Pugh called one of the numbers back after a second threatening call and was greeted with profanity and more racial slurs such as the N-word.

Pugh decided that it was better to close the bakery for the day to ensure the safety of everyone and posted this message on Instagram.

Columbus Police have been contacted and the bakery will open again Tuesday for business.

 

