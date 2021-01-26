CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Gov Mike DeWine Announces Future Curfew Changes for Ohio

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

 

With Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers slowly declining, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan for loosing up the curfew restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The plan is centered around Ohio continuing to have a decline in hospitalizations throughout the state.  If the state has seven straight days of decline below 3,500 hospitalizations curfew will be changed to 11pm for two weeks.

If the state has seven straight days of hospitalizations under 3,000 the curfew will be midnight for two weeks.  If hospitalization numbers drop below 2,500 for seven straight days the curfew will be dropped altogether.

So where does Ohio stand now?  As of January 26th Ohio has had six straight days below the 3,500 hospitalizations mark.  Could this be the light at the end of the tunnell?  Only time will tell so keep following the safetly precautions Ohio!

The Latest:

 

Gov Mike DeWine Announces Future Curfew Changes for Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close