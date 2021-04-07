CLOSE
Kanye West: Sells His Documentary To Netflix For $30 Million

Be on the lookout for a Kanye West documentary coming soon he has sold it to Netflix for $30 Million.

 

via: Billboard

A multi-part documentary featuring never-before-seen home videos and other rare footage of Kanye West is coming to Netflix in 2021 via two music videos and filmmakers who have been chronicling the artist-turned-billionaire entrepreneur’s life and work for more than 20 years.

Sources familiar with the project say the streaming service has acquired the yet-to-be-titled project from TIME Studios and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah — more commonly known as Coodie & Chike — who directed two of West’s first videos, “Through the Wire” and the third version of “Jesus Walks.” (In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Simmons said that West asked them to take another crack at interpreting the song because, he said, the first two versions, helmed by other directors, “don’t have the soul and feeling that I want.”)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

