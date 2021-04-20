LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time on the southeast side of Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. about an alleged stabbing at the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Reports state the 911 call came from someone who stated a female was trying to stab them.

The person shot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital, Police confirmed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate a fatal shooting. No further details surrounding the matter have been released.

Story developing.

1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com